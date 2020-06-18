After their loss to Napoli in the Coppa Italia final on Wednesday night, Juventus manager, Maurizio Sarri, has become a target for Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister, who unleashed her ire on Instagram.

Ronaldo himself didn’t have a good match, the game finishing 0-0 and eventually going to penalties with the shoot-out won 4-2 by the Partnopei.

It’s believed that the Portuguese was holding out to take the fifth penalty, something he has done before, as it can often be the one that gives a team the victory.

As it happened, he didn’t even get the chance because of two misses by his team-mates.

The Daily Star note the defeat meant he had suffered back-to-back cup final losses for the first time in his career, but Elma Aveiro was having none of it.

“What more can you [Cristiano] do?” she wrote on Instagram, cited by the Daily Star.

“This is it and that’s all, that’s why my darling alone doesn’t work miracles. I can’t figure out how they play like this. Anyway… head up, but you can do it. My King.”

It’s doubtful that Sarri will have taken too kindly to the comments, but surely of more concern will be the loss in a final that Juve would’ve been strong favourites to win.