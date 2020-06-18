Mixed emotions from these Real Madrid fans as Zidane springs a surprise with formation vs Valencia

It’s often said that just winning isn’t enough for a Real Madrid manager, they need to do it in style and convincingly as well.

Zinedine Zidane faces a big challenge tonight as they take on Valencia, and it looks like he’s been very conservative in his line up for the game:

The midfield four tend to be defensively minded with Toni Kroos and Luka Modric being at their best when they sit deep and dictate the game, so there’s going to be a lot of pressure on Valverde and the wing backs to get forward.

Karim Benzema and Eden Hazard showed signs of a promising partnership against Eibar, so they will need to carry that on if Real are to win this game.

It’s certainly a risk from Zidane to change the shape, and it seems that opinions are split from the fans on Twitter:

Hazard and Karim upfront, lovely… — #Sheulampard2011 (@Babatun92974431) June 18, 2020

Mendy and Fede, zidane means business — T’Chaka (@_teekay365) June 18, 2020

Why can’t you just start Bale with Hazard — Tom B (@TomBoswell100) June 18, 2020

Zidane hates James so much it’s unhealthy. Man would rather lose the game than give James some playing time. — S • K (@RodryGoes27) June 18, 2020

This thing Zidane does of changing formations every game. I don’t like it. https://t.co/cKpFYCrfqt — ed (@NoHoe_Ed) June 18, 2020

Zidane trying his hardest to be sacked… ???? — Adrian ?? (@BlancoArdi_) June 18, 2020

Ultimately it’s going to come down to the result – if they win then he looks like a genius, but a bad result and the fans will be calling for his sacking.