Menu

Mixed emotions from these Real Madrid fans as Zidane springs a surprise with formation vs Valencia

Real Madrid CF
Posted by

It’s often said that just winning isn’t enough for a Real Madrid manager, they need to do it in style and convincingly as well.

Zinedine Zidane faces a big challenge tonight as they take on Valencia, and it looks like he’s been very conservative in his line up for the game:

The midfield four tend to be defensively minded with Toni Kroos and Luka Modric being at their best when they sit deep and dictate the game, so there’s going to be a lot of pressure on Valverde and the wing backs to get forward.

Karim Benzema and Eden Hazard showed signs of a promising partnership against Eibar, so they will need to carry that on if Real are to win this game.

It’s certainly a risk from Zidane to change the shape, and it seems that opinions are split from the fans on Twitter:

Ultimately it’s going to come down to the result – if they win then he looks like a genius, but a bad result and the fans will be calling for his sacking.

 