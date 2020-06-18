Former Manchester United star Nani has revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo has previously hinted to him that he’ll end up sealing a transfer to the MLS at some stage in his career.

The Portuguese pair were star performers for Man Utd back in the day, but Ronaldo ended up leaving Old Trafford for a move to Real Madrid in 2009, and is now in Serie A with Juventus.

Nani, meanwhile, has had spells with the likes of Sporting Lisbon, Valencia and Lazio since leaving United, and is now in the US with Orlando City.

Speaking to ESPN, the 33-year-old says Ronaldo has previously spoken to him about expecting to end up in the MLS at some point, so it could be that that’ll be the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s next move.

“A couple of years ago he told me that he will probably end up in America,” Nani said.

“It’s not 100%, but probably. There is a chance.”

He added: “It is a great league. Obviously there are points where we must improve as a league, even in the quality of the players.”

One imagines Ronaldo doesn’t have that much longer left playing at the very highest level in Europe, even if he continues to shine for Juve.

The 35-year-old will surely have to step down to a slightly less competitive level at some point soon if he is to keep on playing into his late 30s.