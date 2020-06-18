It can’t be easy being a Newcastle United fan at the best of times, but the past few months must’ve been even worse.

They’ve finally been offered some hope that someone might buy the club from Mike Ashley, only for the potential buyers to have some very questionable backgrounds.

There’s also the issue that they still don’t know if the takeover will go through, so lot’s of big names are being linked in an almost teasing manner, as nobody knows if the club will be in a position to make big moves.

Thankfully there is some good news for the Geordie faithful, after the club made a decision to refund fans who had bought tickets to games that would now be played behind closed doors:

? Newcastle United can confirm that supporters will be able to obtain a refund or equivalent account credit if they have purchased tickets for remaining behind-closed-doors fixtures. #NUFC — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) June 18, 2020

They also confirm that those with season tickets will be able to obtain a refund or credit for the remaining fixtures, which seems to be a u-turn on an announcement from a few weeks ago.

Many of the fans may be thinking that this announcement seems very “un Mike Ashley-like” so perhaps it is a sign that the takeover will finally go through.