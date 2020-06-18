Wolves striker Raul Jimenez has admitted it’s “very cool” to be linked as a transfer target for top clubs like Manchester United.

The Mexico international has been a top performer in the Premier League in recent times and looks a player capable of stepping up to playing for a bigger club in the near future.

It seems some big names are interested in Jimenez, with the Times recently linking him with Man Utd, while Tuttosport also claimed Juventus were after him and that he’d likely cost around €60million.

It remains to be seen where Jimenez will end up if he does leave Wolves, but he certainly seems pleased to be hearing such stories, and he mentioned United as one name that it’s obviously flattering for him to be mentioned alongside.

“It’s something very cool,” he told Bolavip.

“I don’t know if they are true, they are rumours. Since they are talking about me, different teams like Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus, Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool… They are teams that in the history of football are important.

“It’s an incredible thing to be on the radar, and on the lips of those teams.

“It’s something good to continue growing, making an effort and taking it as an incentive so that, if possible, give even more to achieve it.”

Red Devils fans would surely welcome the 29-year-old to Old Trafford this summer, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer perhaps needing a little more depth up front after a season of being overly reliant on Marcus Rashford, while loan signing Odion Ighalo is perhaps not the best long-term option.