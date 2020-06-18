Real Madrid starting line up vs Valencia confirmed: Zidane changes shape and presents a defensive line up

There were mixed signs for Real Madrid in their victory over Eibar at the weekend, and Zinedine Zidane will be hoping to build on the positives.

Eden Hazard and Karim Benzema linked up to great success on the left flank, while they proved that goals can come from the defenders in open play too.

They have to be concerned that Eibar were able to make some big chances, and it’s likely that Valencia will provide a sterner test.

Barcelona’s five point advantage means this is a must-win game for Real Madrid, but the Catalans have a tough game against Sevilla tomorrow night, and a win for Real tonight could heap the pressure on their rivals.

The Real line up has just been released for the game tonight and it looks like Zinedine Zidane is going to be cautious here:

Eden Hazard appears to be the only wide player so it will probably be a diamond in midfield while Hazard has a free role to float around and cause carnage.

It suggests that Real are worried about the attacking threat that Valencia will pose, and it could be interesting to see how this works out.

From a Valencia point of view it also looks like if they can stop Hazard then they will stop Real tonight.