Solskjaer confirms they have offered ace a new deal but they will wish him well if he leaves

It’s been interesting to hear Ole Gunnar Solskjaer talking lately about a possible contract extension for Angel Gomes, as it’s not the kind of talk you usually hear from a manager.

Generally a club will go all out to make someone feel like they are vitally important and to show how valued they are, but Solskjaer has gone a different way with Gomes.

He’s clearly a talented player who could have a big future in the game, but the Manchester Evening News reported on his current situation, as his contract expires at the end of this season.

It’s not clear if his demands are extortionate or what’s taken so long to agree a deal, but Solskjaer does admit that a new deal might not be too far way.

However he also goes on to merely say that he wishes him all the best if he decides not to say, which sounds like he’s trying to get the point across that no player is bigger than the club.

Man United have gained a reputation over the years for giving young players a chance in the first team, so it would be a blow if such a big talent left for free.

They also know that they can’t pander to one player either, so it will be interesting to see if he decides to stay.