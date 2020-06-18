Talks held: Boost for Man United as Italian giants look to extend loan of expensive outcast

It feels like it’s too late for Alexis Sanchez to force his way back into the Man United team, so it’s just a case of United trying to make the best of a bad situation.

He’s currently on loan at Inter Milan where injuries and poor form have stopped him from getting a proper run in the side.

The Mirror have reported on the latest with his situation, as he’s currently set to return to Old Trafford this summer.

READ MORE: Solskjaer confirms they have offered ace a new deal but they will wish him well if he leaves

There could be some good news for United here as it’s suggested that Inter are looking to take him on loan again next season, with United accepting that they won’t be able to sell him permanently in the current market.

They go on to say that United are currently covering a significant portion of his £400k per wage wages, and they will want Inter to take on more of that salary next season.

It was never clear if he couldn’t get fit or was simply past his peak when he made the move to Old Trafford, but he’s nothing more than an expensive burden at this point.

All United can do is try to get him off the wage bill as much as possible, so another loan spell with Inter might be the best thing for everyone.