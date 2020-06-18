The shirt number Timo Werner’s likely to wear at Chelsea after completing Blues transfer

After Chelsea officially announced the signing of Timo Werner from RB Leipzig this morning, the Mirror report that the prolific forward is in line to be handed the No.11 shirt for the Blues.

The Mirror claim that Werner is ‘likely’ to take this number as veteran winger Pedro is set to leave the west London outfit on a free transfer to Roma at the end of the month.

It’s added that the attacker will link up with his new teammates when training for next season starts.

24-year-old Werner currently wears No.11 for Leipzig, so it seems set that the lightning-fast striker won’t have to change his shirt number once he moves to the Blues.

The Mirror reiterate that the fact that academy graduate Tammy Abraham currently sports the No.9 shirt means that Werner won’t follow in the footsteps of several doomed high-profile signings by Chelsea.

Gonzalo Higuain, Alvaro Morata, Radamel Falcao, Fernando Torres and Mateja Kezman all experienced difficult spells after being handed the mantle that comes with being the club’s leading frontman.

More Stories / Latest News £115m-rated star ready to accept Manchester United transfer but one “problem” expected Chelsea set for talks over another big-name transfer to follow Werner & Ziyech deals “Happy we signed him” – These Arsenal fans identify one positive from Manchester City defeat

Frank Lampard’s side didn’t reveal any of the transfer or contract details in their announcement earlier today, however the Evening Standard report that Blues have captured the ace for £53m.

Well-regarded journalist Christian Falk revealed earlier this month that Werner has agreed a five-year deal with the Blues, worth around €192,000-a-week.

Werner showed off his killer instinct on the eve of his move being announced with this superb finish for RB Leipzig against Fortuna Dusseldorf last night, the ace effortlessly curled the ball into the top corner.