After recent captures of Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner, news that Chelsea are interested in Kai Havertz too has ruffled a few feathers, however, German football expert, Raphael Honigstein, has given the Blues a reality check.

The 21-year-old Bayer Leverkusen wunderkind is also interesting the likes of Man United, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich according to the Daily Express, and though Chelsea have entered the conversation, it would seem to be the German club’s valuation of their player which could rule the west Londoners out.

“Well Chelsea are among a number of clubs who are interested in Kai Havertz, why wouldn’t they be?” Honigstein said on Sky Sports and cited by the Daily Express.

“Kai Havertz has only just turned 21, in a more technical sense maybe more of a provider than finisher.

“But he can also play as a false number nine as well. He really is the most talented German of his generation. I think everybody in European football wants him, Chelsea have shown the ability to move quickly with Werner.

“They have come into the conversation perhaps where they wouldn’t necessarily of been so high up in the possible options for him. But as far as I know there’s no concrete developments happening for him.

“They are talking to him of course but that is no different from literally everybody who is talking to him. It comes down to the sticking point which is Leverkusen’s valuation.

“They want nothing less than €100million plus, maybe €120m for a player who is worth the money. But the current market doesn’t find clubs necessarily ready to put that much money on the table.”

If Frank Lampard is able to persuade Roman Abramovich to dip into his pockets again, the Blues will have pulled off a real coup.

More Stories / Latest News Former Arsenal boss Unai Emery rejects controversial return to Spain with former rivals ‘I don’t think he deserves a one-match ban’ – Jose Mourinho unhappy at Dele Alli absence for Man United game Manchester City release Eric Garcia injury update

Both Werner and Havertz will be stars for the German national team well into the future, and if they can harmonise their pairing at club level too, it’ll be considered a win-win as far as they are concerned.

Furthermore, Havertz’s capture would signify Chelsea’s return to the top table, and surely give them every chance of domestic and European success from next season.