These Chelsea fans convinced Kai Havertz has dropped transfer hint on Instagram

After Chelsea officially announced the signing of Timo Werner from RB Leipzig this morning, German sensation Kai Havertz has dropped a transfer hint of sorts by liking social media activity surrounding his international teammate’s move to Stamford Bridge.

Havertz is one of the brightest talents in the world, with the Sun reporting that Chelsea and Real Madrid are eyeing the 21-year-old’s signature in the next transfer window.

As per Sport Buzzer, Leverkusen value Havertz at £90m, it’s even claimed that Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has personally contacted the attacker to discuss a move to the Blues.

Take a look at some of the reaction to Havertz’s social media activity today below:

@kaihavertz29 likes @TimoWerner chelsea signing in Instagram today, and i checked his twitter ,his last liked tweet was @rudiger wishing him birthday, and there is no other birthday wishes he gave like ? #ChelseaFC #Havertz pic.twitter.com/jZKqcKv4fD — Cesar Ngolo (@azpilikante) June 18, 2020

Kai havertz is liking the clip on Instagram. Does it means he wants to play alongside Werner in London? #cfc pic.twitter.com/rvkkxAy3An — Issac (@senyuan4) June 18, 2020

Kai Havertz on Instagram liking a few posts of Werner's transfer to Chelsea ? — TweetChelseaUK (@TweetChelseaUK) June 18, 2020

It’s just a like yes but I’m confident we are getting Havertz. I’m not sure how mount, loftus ect will fit in but I think we will get it done ! pic.twitter.com/cXUJVoax6w — George-cfc-Coulston (@George_Coulston) June 18, 2020

I may be desperate for him to sign for us but Kai havertz did like this? pic.twitter.com/uMddWwwPW6 — Iffy? (@CHELSEAALWAYSS) June 18, 2020

One Chelsea supporter also touches on the fact that Havertz liked Antonio Rudiger’s birthday wish to the ace last week, this is actually one of just two birthday messages that Havertz liked on Twitter – with the other show being Julien Brandt’s.

Havertz actually scored for Leverkusen last night to continue is fine performances this season, the ace has bagged 16 goals and registered nine assists in 40 appearances across all competitions this term.

Havertz’s ability to perform superbly across different attacking role is arguably his biggest strength, the ace – who is primarily a central attacking midfielder, can also flourish as a winger or centre-forward.

Frank Lampard’s side already needed attacking reinforcements ahead of next season, this issue is even more important considering that Pedro and Willian’s contracts are expiring this summer.

The addition of Werner adds some much-needed competition for Tammy Abraham in the No.9 spot, should the Blues also recruit Havertz in order to bolster their attacking midfield ranks?