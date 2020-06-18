Transfer boost for Chelsea as Bayern and Real Madrid pull out of Kai Havertz race

It’s clear that Chelsea are going to back Frank Lampard in the transfer market this summer, so it will be fascinating to see how they line up next season.

Kai Havertz has possibly overtaken Jadon Sancho as the hot property in the Bundesliga at the moment, after a succession of fine performances for Bayer Leverkusen since the league restarted.

The Express have reported on the latest with Chelsea’s attempts to sign the German wonderkid, and it looks like things might be going their way.

They indicate that it might take £90m to convince Leverkusen to sell him, but it sounds like other interest is starting to fall away.

Bayern Munich tend to hoover up the biggest names in the league but it’s suggested that they won’t be able to make a move, while Real Madrid are also linked with an interest, but the report states that they would have to wait at least 12 months before signing him.

That means that Chelsea could be the only real contenders to sign him in this window, and he could be a true difference maker in the side.

His all-round game looks incredible while he’s also able to drift forward from midfield and score goals, so he could form a deadly partnership with Timo Werner who the report states has finally agreed terms on a move.

It’s worth pointing out that nothing has been agreed at this point, but it sounds like he’s there for the taking for Chelsea.