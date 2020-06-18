Two Barcelona stars out injured as squad for crucial Sevilla clash is named

Barcelona have announced that Frenkie de Jong and Sergi Roberto are injured for the Catalan outfit’s crucial clash against third-placed Sevilla tomorrow evening.

Rivals Real Madrid play their game in hand tonight, which gives them the chance to once again reduce Barcelona’s lead at the top to just two points.

Barcelona’s clash against Sevilla will be the side’s first real solid test since La Liga returned after comfortable victories against relegation candidates Mallorca and Leganes.

Roberto has started both of the Blaugrana’s matches since the Spanish top-flight returned, but has been replaced in both by Nelson Semedo so this blow may not be too serious for the side.

In De Jong’s case, the Dutchman played most of his side’s encounter against Mallorca, but was left on the bench for Tuesday’s 2-0 win against Leganes.

? INJURY NEWS | @DeJongFrenkie21 is out with a calf strain and @SergiRoberto10 is out with a rib fracture. COMPLETE SQUAD REPORT: https://t.co/OBXqaXFvRq pic.twitter.com/NdQM7T7Flz — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) June 18, 2020

Barcelona report that De Jong is sidelined with a rib fracture, whilst Roberto has been ruled out because of a calf strain, as per the club’s official website both did some exercises in today’s training session.

The Camp Nou outfit are yet to determine how long the duo will be out of action for.

Quique Setien’s squad for tomorrow night’s clash with Sevilla has also been named, here are the 23 men that will be available for the Blaugrana:

Ter Stegen, N. Semedo, Piqué, I. Rakitic, Sergio, Arthur, Suárez, Messi, Neto, Lenglet, Griezmann, Jordi Alba, Braithwaite, Vidal, Junior, Iñaki Peña, Riqui Puig, Collado, Ansu Fati, R. Araujo, Saverio, Chumi and Monchu.

It’s added that Samuel Umtiti remains injured.