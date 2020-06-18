Under fire Arsenal star demands a two year extension on his £120k a week deal

Anyone who watched Arsenal’s defeat to Man City last night will know that David Luiz will be blamed for the defeat, so it’s probably a good idea for him to lay low for a while.

He’s been under fire from pundits and fans alike, as he gifted Man City their first goal on the stroke of half time, only to give away a needless penalty and get sent off moments after the restart.

The Daily Mail have reported on the latest with his contract situation, and this is an astonishing display of hubris if it’s true.

They claim that he’s currently on £120k a week and he’s set to become a free agent at the end of June, and Arsenal have an option to extend that by one year.

He could consider himself a lucky boy if he manages to get an extra year out of the club, but the report actually states that he’s demanding a two year extension to his deal to stay.

They go on to say that the Arsenal board are starting to wonder if he’s really worth the money so they might be open to offering him a new deal on reduced terms, but it sounds like the Brazilian doesn’t want to accept that.

In many ways it would probably be a PR win for the club if they just let him go, and we can only imagine what the reaction will be like from the fans if he get’s a two year extension on those wages.