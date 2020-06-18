Video: Hazard and Benzema combine brilliantly again to put Real Madrid ahead against Valencia

Valencia have actually played well tonight and will be annoyed that their goal was cancelled out by VAR, but there was an inevitability about Real Madrid scoring in the second half.

Real have pinned their opponents back, but Zidane had set his team up in a way that meant Hazard and Benzema would need to carry the goal threat.

That’s how things worked out, as the pair combined again and Benzema showed tremendous composure to fire the ball into the bottom corner:

Real Madrid lead through a beautiful team goal! ? Modric, Hazard, and Benzema combine for a fantastic flowing move ? pic.twitter.com/Yow3069wdH — Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) June 18, 2020

FOOTAGE COURTESY OF BEINSPORT

Valencia have shown enough to demonstrate that they could still find a way back into the game, so Real will be hoping for a second to kill this game off.