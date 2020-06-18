Video: Karim Benzema scores a lovely volley to cap a perfect team move from Real Madrid vs Valencia

Sometimes you can just tell that a goal is the result of hours of work on the training pitch, and Zinedine Zidane looked utterly delighted with his team’s third goal against Valencia tonight.

It starts with an incredible tackle from Casemiro, before they work it up the pitch and it’s clipped inside to Karim Benzema.

He takes a nice first touch to set up the left footed volley, and he strikes it so sweetly in off the bar:

Karim Benzema…WOW! ? The flick! ? The volley! ? Zidane's reaction! ? pic.twitter.com/LVALuZXZqx — Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) June 18, 2020

The commentators have suggested that it’s the goal of the season so far in La Liga, and it’s hard to argue against that.