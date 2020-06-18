There’s almost a game of bingo that can be played when a sub scores immediately after coming on.

The camera will suddenly zoom in on a smug looking manager who will take credit for it, the commentators will then label the manager a genius before pondering why they don’t play more often.

Marco Asensio has been out for a long time through injury but his made his comeback tonight against Valencia, and he couldn’t wish for a better comeback.

He had only been on the pitch for a couple of minutes and he scored this beautifully struck volley to seal the victory:

Unbelievable from Marco Asensio! ? After 11 months out through injury, and just a few seconds after coming on, he does THIS with his first touch ? pic.twitter.com/1pWyGuzyY6 — Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) June 18, 2020

FOOTAGE COURTESY OF BEINSPORT

It just gets better the more you watch it, as it’s such a perfect connection with the ball and it should seal the game.