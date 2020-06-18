Video: Valencia’s Kang-In Lee gets a straight red for several hacks at Sergio Ramos

Sergio Ramos is no stranger to a red card, but that also means that he knows how to reel someone in who has a hot temper.
Sometimes a player will take one for the fans and get some frustration out when it’s not going well, but there weren’t any Valencia fans in the ground to appreciate this.
Kang-In Lee has multiple attempts at kicking Sergio Ramos, so he’ll be annoyed that he was given a straight red without getting a proper connection on one:
The game was already over so it didn’t affect anything, but he’ll now be banned and it’s likely the coach will struggle to trust him after this.