Arsenal star happy to run down his £350k per week contract despite the club’s attempts to sell him

It’s generally the case that once a player becomes a scapegoat it’s almost impossible for them to bounce back, and that seems to be the case with Mesut Ozil.

He’s an easy target for those who believe the old “British” style is best, because he’s an elegant player who looks to create, rather than someone who will run around a lot and occasionally kick someone.

It’s starting to look like he doesn’t have a future at Arsenal and it might be a good idea to leave, but ESPN are reporting that there could be an issue with that.

They suggest that Arsenal are desperate to offload him because of his £350k per week wage and they want to use that for new signings, but the German is unwilling to move.

They go on to say that he’s happy to run down the final year of his contract, and it doesn’t sound like there are any teams who are showing an interest for now.

They also add that Arsenal tried to sell him last summer with no success, and it’s hard to see any team who would be willing to take on that wage.

It seems like Arsenal’s best chance is to come so some kind of arrangement where they pay some of his salary if he goes to another club, but it’s another example of how badly Arsenal manage their contracts.