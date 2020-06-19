Arsenal transfer news: Gunners eye swoop for £27m-rated winger, Arsenal target to accept wage cut to play in Premier League

It looks like it’s going to be a busy summer transfer window at the Emirates with Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta keen to freshen up his squad with new recruits this summer despite the club’s financial constraints due to the impact of the coronavirus.

According to the Sun via Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport, Arsenal and Manchester United are both interested in a summer swoop for AS Roma ace Cengiz Under.

The report states that Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is a keen admirer of the 22-year-old Under and wants to sign the Turkish youngster this summer.

The Sun reckon that the right-winger would cost around £27m with Arsenal’s Premier League rivals Manchester United also vying to sign the winger from Roma.

Elsewhere, according to the Sun via the Telegraph (subscription required), Arsenal target Thiago Silva is prepared to take a pay cut to play in the Premier League.

Ligue 1 outfit Paris Saint-Germain recently confirmed that they won’t be offering the 35-year-old Brazilian defender a new contract.

Now, the Sun via the Telegraph claim that the Brazilian stalwart is ready to accept a contract with wages much lower than his £325,000-a-week contract at PSG, in order to seal a move to the Premier League.

The report further states that Silva would be ready to negotiate an ‘incentivised’ contract should any Premier League clubs approach to sign him.

Arsenal are interested in signing Silva to solve their defensive woes and could make the move to sign the Brazilian ace on a free transfer this summer, however, it is believed that the Gunners’ London rivals Tottenham and Premier League rivals Everton are also eyeing a move for the centre-back, according to the report.