In a time where it’s expected that most clubs won’t be doing a lot of business this summer, Chelsea fans must be delighted with some of the business they are doing.

The Times (subscription required) looked at the latest with their summer plans, and they confirm that Timo Werner will join Hakim Ziyech in making the move to Stamford Bridge ahead of next season.

the fans may be excited to hear that they still have further plans to strengthen, and Kai Havertz is touted as the next big name that Frank Lampard is going after.

Unfortunately it doesn’t sound like there’s going to be a bottomless pot of money, so that means some players will need to be sold.

They go on to report that N’Golo Kante has emerged as someone who the club would be willing to sell, and it’s likely the fans will have mixed feelings on this.

He’s extremely likeable because of his demeanor and his playing style – He never stops running, his tackling and anticipation is incredible and he plays in a clean way too.

The problem is that he’s started to struggle with injuries and he’s also 29, and you do have to wonder if he will still be able to play at the top level when his pace starts to go.

If Chelsea can get a huge fee for him and that allows them to bring in someone like Havertz, then it will probably be seen as good business.

There’s no suggestion that anyone has agreed a deal with Chelsea to sign the French star, but it does sound like his time at Stamford Bridge may be coming to an end.