According to Football.London, Kai Havertz’s price-tag could drop by £20m to Chelsea’s valuation of £70m if Bayer Leverkusen fail to qualify for the Champions League this season.

The report states that Leverkusen are currently demanding around £90m for the attacking sensation, but this could drop if they don’t maintain their spot in the Bundesliga’s top four.

Leverkusen currently sit fourth in the German top-flight, but they’re just one point ahead of Borussia Monchengladbach – who also boast a +5 better goal difference than Havertz’s side.

Of the two games that are remaining in the Bundesliga for each side, Leverkusen seem to have the much harder run-in.

Both sides are facing off against Hertha Berlin, however Leverkusen face Mainz in their last game – who just upset Dortmund in a shock 2-0 win.

In comparison, Monchengladbach’s other encounter is against Paderborn – who are already relegated, meaning they have nothing to play for.

Football.London add that Leverkusen’s CEO, Fernando Carro, recently told Kolner Stadt-Anzeiger that Havertz may be allowed to leave, regardless of the fact that the ace has two years left on his deal:

“Many clubs are interested in him, I see the player’s wish to take the next step sometime in the near future.”

“You have to respect that as much as the fact that he has a contract in until 2022.”

Great move.

Havertz himself sent Chelsea fans into overdrive in the hours following the official announcement of international teammate’s Timo Werner’s move to the Blues.

The 21-year-old liked a tweet from a Blues supporter calling for them to ‘announce’ a deal for Havertz, he also dropped these more subtle hints on social media.

Chelsea appear to be leading the race for the wonderkid, as the Express recently reported that Real Madrid and Bayern Munich won’t be able to make a summer swoop for the Germany international.

Havertz has been impressive this season, his last goal came in Leverkusen’s match on Wednesday night, the youngster has bagged 16 goals and added nine assists in 40 appearances across all competitions.

Frank Lampard’s side have pre-arranged deals for attacking reinforcements in Werner and Hakim Ziyech, but they could do with further options with Willian and Pedro set to be free agents this summer.

Havertz could play anywhere in attack for the Blues, the ace is primarily used as a central attacking midfielder, but has also starred when deployed as a winger or centre-forward.

From a more business-oriented and investment perspective, Havertz could be an ideal signing for the Blues as he’s in line to play a key part for Germany in next summer’s delayed Euros.

Securing a deal for the ace ahead of next season could actually save Chelsea some cash if Joachim Low’s nation are successful in the European Championships this time next year.