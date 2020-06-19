Chelsea transfer news: Boost in pursuit of Bundesliga ace after Euro giants pull out, Blues could sell midfielder to finance summer spending

It’s set to be a busy summer transfer window at Stamford Bridge with Blues boss Frank Lampard keen to make signings to bolster his squad in what is his first full summer transfer window as Chelsea manager after the club’s transfer ban last summer.

The Blues have already wrapped up deals for Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner in swift fashion and are reportedly interested in more players who Lampard is keen on adding to his squad.

According to the Express, Chelsea have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Bayer Leverkusen star Kai Havertz with Bayern Munich and Real Madrid both pulling out of the race to sign the 21-year-old midfielder.

The report states that Bayern are focused on securing Leroy Sane from Manchester City and so won’t be able to make a move for Havertz as well this summer, while Real Madrid will also have to wait for 12 months to sign him because of the financial impact of the coronavirus on the Spanish club.

According to the report, this paves the way for Chelsea to sign Havertz with the Stamford Bridge outfit seemingly in pole position to land the midfielder from Leverkusen.

Elsewhere, according to the Times, Chelsea could sell their star French midfielder N’Golo Kante in order to offset their transfer spending this summer.

The report states that the Blues could be open to selling the 29-year-old Kante who is nearing his thirties with the midfielder more susceptible to picking up injuries as he ages.

Chelsea could pocket a huge fee for Kante should they sell him and that would allow them to bring in players like Havertz and Chilwell, which would be seen as good business.

However, Kante remains a popular figure at Stamford Bridge and it remains to be seen whether Chelsea go ahead and sell the Frenchman this summer.