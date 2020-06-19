Everton ace Richarlison names the defenders BETTER than Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk

Everton star striker Richarlison has suggested that he thinks there are better defenders in world football than Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk, according to a recent report in the Daily Mirror.

The Merseyside outfits will contest each other in a heated derby affair on Sunday afternoon in what will be both sides’ first games back after a three-month hiatus due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Toffees forward Richarlison has now aimed a dig at last year’s Ballon d’Or nominee Van Dijk, by hinting that the Dutchman isn’t as good as he’s made out to be.

Van Dijk was key in Liverpool’s Champions League triumph last season and has been ever-present for the Reds this season in the Premier League, with the Reds set to win their first title in 30 years.

Now, Everton forward Richarlison has named three defenders who he regards as better than Liverpool’s Van Dijk.

Speaking to Desimpedidos about Van Dijk, as cited in the Mirror, Richarlison said:

“People talk a lot about him, yes he is a great defender but I’ve already dribbled past him,”

“He was chosen as one of the top three in the world as he had an excellent season. But yes, for me there are better defenders.”

When asked about who he thinks are better defenders than the Dutchman, the Everton striker said:

“Thiago Silva, Marquinhos and Sergio Ramos,”

We don’t particularly think that Van Dijk will be fazed by Richarlison’s surprising comments, if anything this will inspire the Dutchman to keep the forward under a tight lock and key on Sunday evening.

This situation will undoubtedly make the eagerly-anticipated clash even more heated, will tempers reach boiling point between the pair at Goodison Park?