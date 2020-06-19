Former player slams the Real Madrid fans and urges star to leave

It’s starting to look like Gareth Bale’s career is going to fizzle out as he continues to be left out by Real Madrid, and it’s a real shame.

He turns 31 in the summer but there’s no sign of him leaving the club, so his final prime years look set to drift away from him.

Marca reported on some comments made by Dimitar Berbatov to Betfair, and he’s been critical of the fans.

He suggests that Bale might benefit from playing behind closed doors as he won’t have to deal with supporters getting on his back, but Berbatov goes on to criticise the Real fans by saying they would probably still boo the TV.

He goes on to say that he feels Bale get’s far more criticism than the other players do, to the point he’s starting to question why Bale doesn’t want to leave the club.

He also talks about Kai Havertz who’s staring for Berbatov’s former club Bayer Leverkusen, and he feels he should stay in Germany for at least one more year before moving to a team like Real Madrid.

As for Bale, there’s still no sign that he’s going to leave Real Madrid, so hopefully he does find his way back into the team.