How Mikel Arteta decides on fines and punishments for Arsenal players

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta has created a humorous way of handing out fines to his Arsenal squad by incorporating a system based on hit game show ‘Wheel of Fortune’, as per the Sun via the Athletic.

This sees the star who made the infringement get a punishment based on the spin of a wheel.

The minor infringements by Arsenal players, like the breaking of rules such as reporting late for training and phones buzzing during team meetings are sentenced with this ‘Wheel of Fortune’ style.

Punishments featured on the wheel include cleaning the dressing room or the captain’s car, as well as cash fines. Lucky Gunners can avoid any punishment if they land on the free pass option.

More Stories / Latest News Manchester United eye loan-to-buy deal for Real Madrid attacker Video: Spurs boss Jose Mourinho talks Harry Kane condition ahead of Manchester United clash Liverpool transfer news: Reds ace ready to reunite with old boss at Italian giants next season, Liverpool set to offload six players to raise transfer funds

Arteta has been known for his strict disciplinarian approach, but in installing the Wheel of Fortune game, the Spanish boss aims to add a bit of humour to his training regime.

Despite losing to Man City after the restart of the Premier League earlier this week, the mood in the Arsenal camp has improved since Arteta took over at the Emirates and it remains to be seen as to how the Spanish manager leads his squad during the remainder of the season and on to next season.