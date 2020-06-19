“It’s time”: These Man United fans call for Dean Henderson after another de Gea howler

There always comes a natural point where a young keeper deserves the chance to take over from the established number 1, and that might be coming at Man United.

Dean Henderson has been outstanding for Sheffield United during his loan spell this season, so it’s inevitable that some fans will want to give him a chance.

David de Gea has been making a lot of mistakes in the past couple of seasons to the point it’s starting to become expected, and that can’t continue forever.

He’s had another shocker today against Spurs as he allowed a tame effort to bounce off him on it’s way to the net, and plenty of Man United fans are now calling for Dean Henderson to get a chance:

Honestly, I love De Gea for what he’s done, but it’s time. Dean Henderson is the future. — Bruce Wayne (@J_good_7) June 19, 2020

Time for Dean Henderson to come back to United — Aftab Singh (@AftabSingh20) June 19, 2020

Yeah I couldn’t tell you, I’ve lost confidence in him, hopefully Dean Henderson will be our number 1 next season — Mark Lister (@Marklister95) June 19, 2020

That's about the 8th time this season that David De Gea has conceded a goal which in years gone by he'd have saved. Tweeted many times this season, let Dean Henderson start next season and move De Gea on. #MUFC — Joe Sillett (@JoeSillett) June 19, 2020

United should really consider selling De Gea, Dean Henderson is an exceptional replacement. #TOTMUN — Mike (@Ifcmikee) June 19, 2020

David De Gea goalkeeper error again ?. Dean Henderson should be in goal next season. As for Luke Shaw, he should know much better with a misplaced header straight into the danger zone. — Bewsh (@Bewsh88) June 19, 2020

It’s often said that once a goalkeeper starts to lose the trust of the manager then there’s no going back, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer must be having doubts.

Of course he can’t admit that just now as it will undermine de Gea for the rest of the season, but it will be fascinating to see what happens this summer.