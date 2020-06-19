Menu

“It’s time”: These Man United fans call for Dean Henderson after another de Gea howler

There always comes a natural point where a young keeper deserves the chance to take over from the established number 1, and that might be coming at Man United.

Dean Henderson has been outstanding for Sheffield United during his loan spell this season, so it’s inevitable that some fans will want to give him a chance.

David de Gea has been making a lot of mistakes in the past couple of seasons to the point it’s starting to become expected, and that can’t continue forever.

He’s had another shocker today against Spurs as he allowed a tame effort to bounce off him on it’s way to the net, and plenty of Man United fans are now calling for Dean Henderson to get a chance:

It’s often said that once a goalkeeper starts to lose the trust of the manager then there’s no going back, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer must be having doubts.

Of course he can’t admit that just now as it will undermine de Gea for the rest of the season, but it will be fascinating to see what happens this summer.

