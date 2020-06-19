Liverpool transfer news: Reds ace ready to reunite with old boss at Italian giants next season, Liverpool set to offload six players to raise transfer funds

It looks like it could be a busy transfer window for Liverpool this summer with Jurgen Klopp keen to strengthen his Reds squad in key areas ahead of next season despite the club’s financial constraints due to the coronavirus.

According to the Express, Liverpool ace Naby Keita could be set to leave the club this summer, with his former Leipzig boss Ralf Rangnick showing an interest in signing the midfielder.

According to the report, Rangnick is expected to take over at AC Milan this summer and wants to sign Keita to bolster his midfield with the player having failed to establish himself at Anfield since his move to Merseyside.

Liverpool paid £53m to sign Keita two seasons ago, but it’s not clear as to how much Milan would need to pay up in order to sign the midfielder, as per the report.

Meanwhile, according to the Sun, Liverpool are planning a massive overhaul this summer with Reds boss Jurgen Klopp set to axe six Liverpool players to raise funds to land his top transfer targets.

The Sun report states that six Liverpool players, namely, Dejan Lovren, Xherdan Shaqiri, Divock Origi, Harry Wilson and Marko Grujic could all be sold this summer along with Adam Lallana who is to leave the club on a free transfer when his contract expires this summer.

Given that all six aforementioned players won’t feature in the Anfield outfit’s first-team in the near future, selling all six to raise funds seems like a good bit of business by Reds boss Jurgen Klopp.

However, Liverpool are yet to initiate the clear-out and it remains to be seen as to how the Reds go about their transfer dealings this summer.