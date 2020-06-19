According to SempreMilan via Spanish outlet Fichajes, Manchester United are interested in signing Luka Jovic from Real Madrid in the next transfer window.

Fichajes report that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen on improving his bolstering his side’s attack ahead of next season, with the Red Devils hoping to challenge for the title and working towards becoming constant participants in the Champions League once again.

It’s added that Jovic is seen as a long-term centre-forward for United, the Red Devils are short-staffed in this department and took Odion Ighalo on loan in order to solve this issue.

Fichajes claim that the Old Trafford outfit are eyeing a season-long loan for the Serbian, which includes an option to sign the 22-year-old permanently.

Jovic has massively struggled since joining Los Blancos last summer for an initial fee of €65m, as per the Guardian. Fichajes add that the striker doesn’t have the confidence of Zinedine Zidane on his side.

The report adds that Los Blancos aren’t against selling the out-of-form attacker as they could use the freed up funds to land some of their own summer targets.

From Jovic’s perspective, Fichajes report that the ace – who made waves with Eintracht Frankfurt before earning a big-money move – is open to joining a side that will make him a key member of the team.

Jovic has experience a very limited role this season, the ace has only scored two goals and chipped in with two assists in 24 appearances across all competitions.

Most of the youngster’s outings have been cameos off the bench, as Jovic has only started in 30% of his appearances.

Solskjaer’s work with Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial show that the former striker can work wonders with attackers and help take their game to the next level, this could make Jovic an ideal option.