To be successful in football it’s important to have great relationships with a wide variety of coaches, players and agents.

It can be especially useful when a former player happens to be manager of a club where a potential transfer target plays.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Diego Forlan were teammates at Man United, with Forlan now managing Uruguayan outfit Penarol.

They have a young forward called Facundo Pellistri who’s attracting a lot of attention, and it sounds like Solskjaer has reached out to his former teammate to initiate transfer talks:

#ATENCION El noruego Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, actual entrenador del Manchester United, que fuera compañero de Diego Forlán en la época de Ferguson, es el entrenador europeo que lo llamó para preguntarle por Facundo Pellistri. @Hora25Radio pic.twitter.com/G6OyCRI2M5 — Carlos Bardakian (@CarlosBardakian) June 19, 2020

The report claims that a European based coach had reached out to Diego Forlan about signing the talented youngster, and it turns out it was Solskjaer who made the call.

Pellistri is still only 18 so he’s probably a couple of years away from being ready for first team football at Old Trafford, but we’ve seen with young players that it’s important to snap them up early.

It’s completely possible that Solskjaer was simply doing his due diligence on a promising youngster that the club is monitoring, but it does sound like they would be in a great position to sign him if they want to.