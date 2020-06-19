Video: Bergwijn glides past Maguire before scoring opener for Spurs vs Man United

In the 26th minute of this evening’s mammoth encounter between Tottenham and Manchester United, Steven Bergwijn fired Spurs into the lead with a powerful strike.

Luke Shaw’s headed clearance backfired, leaving the full-back out of position when the ball floated into Bergwijn’s path.

The 22-year-old burst past Fred and glided past Harry Maguire like he wasn’t even there before skipping into the box and firing a powerful strike towards goal.

David de Gea will be subject to criticism after he failed to keep the shot out of the net.

See More: “It’s time”: These Man United fans call for Dean Henderson after another de Gea howler

Take a look at the Dutch international’s opener below:

? – "David de Gea will be extremely disappointed, he's got to save that!" Bergwijn fires Spurs ahead but Manchester United will not be happy with that! ? Watch on Sky Sports PL

? Follow #TOTMUN here: https://t.co/K8jeKNmsgk

? Download the @SkySports app! pic.twitter.com/KEZRqbBeOt — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) June 19, 2020

Pictures from Sky Sports and NBC Sports.

More Stories / Latest News “It’s time”: These Man United fans call for Dean Henderson after another de Gea howler Former player slams the Real Madrid fans and urges star to leave Clinical Southampton massively dent Norwich’s survival hopes in 3-0 victory

United’s defenders should all be kicking themselves after this, a couple of errors directly led to Spurs scoring an opener against the run of game.