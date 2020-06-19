Menu

Video: Bergwijn glides past Maguire before scoring opener for Spurs vs Man United

In the 26th minute of this evening’s mammoth encounter between Tottenham and Manchester United, Steven Bergwijn fired Spurs into the lead with a powerful strike.

Luke Shaw’s headed clearance backfired, leaving the full-back out of position when the ball floated into Bergwijn’s path.

The 22-year-old burst past Fred and glided past Harry Maguire like he wasn’t even there before skipping into the box and firing a powerful strike towards goal.

David de Gea will be subject to criticism after he failed to keep the shot out of the net.

Take a look at the Dutch international’s opener below:

Pictures from Sky Sports and NBC Sports.

United’s defenders should all be kicking themselves after this, a couple of errors directly led to Spurs scoring an opener against the run of game.

