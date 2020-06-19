Menu

Video: Bruno Fernandes levels for Man United after Pogba’s silky skills win penalty vs Spurs

In the 79th minute of the clash, Paul Pogba used some brilliant trickery to get by Eric Dier, leading to the England international brining down the Manchester United superstar in the box.

Pogba absolutely embarrassed Dier with his silky dribbling, the referee had no choice but to point to the spot after Dier pushed the World Cup winner to the ground.

January signing Bruno Fernandes stepped up with his trademark long run-up and also a cheeky stutter-step before sending Hugo Lloris the wrong way with a brilliant strike from 12 yards.

Take a look at Fernandes’ fine penalty and the foul that led to the spot-kick:

Pictures from Sky Sports, NBC Sports Soccer and RMC Sport.

Man United have looked like a completely different side since Paul Pogba entered the pitch, the partnership with Fernandes looks like a real promising one.

