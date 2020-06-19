Video: Huge Lloris shows de Gea how it’s done with an incredible one handed save to deny Martial

It might be easy for fans to start taking a competent keeper for granted after a while, but there’s nothing like the nervous feeling that a dodgy keeper emits to the entire defence.

Man United are currently losing to Spurs because of a dreadful piece of keeping from David de Gea, but they are also losing because Hugo Lloris has made an incredible save to deny Anthony Martial:

This was a superb save by Lloris pic.twitter.com/c93W5ytluy — Aidan Walsh ? (@AidanWalshMUFC) June 19, 2020

It just goes to show how important it is to have a great goalkeeper who’s on top form, and it could be the difference between the sides tonight.