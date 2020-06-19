Menu

Video: Huge Lloris shows de Gea how it’s done with an incredible one handed save to deny Martial

Manchester United FC Tottenham FC
It might be easy for fans to start taking a competent keeper for granted after a while, but there’s nothing like the nervous feeling that a dodgy keeper emits to the entire defence.

Man United are currently losing to Spurs because of a dreadful piece of keeping from David de Gea, but they are also losing because Hugo Lloris has made an incredible save to deny Anthony Martial:

It just goes to show how important it is to have a great goalkeeper who’s on top form, and it could be the difference between the sides tonight.

