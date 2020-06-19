Video: ‘I would be swinging punches’ – Roy Keane’s reaction to De Gea’s error for Man United

Manchester United legend Roy Keane tore into Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire and David de Gea’s role in Spurs’ opening goal against the Red Devils this evening.

Keane is working as an analyst in the Sky Sports studio and he quickly admitted that he was ‘fuming’ after watching Steven Bergwijn’s opener for Spurs – which came after several defensive errors.

Shaw made the first mistake after his headed clearance, he moved forward, leaving Bergwijn in open space to pick up the ball.

Last summer’s marquee signing and now club captain fared no better as he allowed the Dutch international to skip past him like he wasn’t even there – arguably this was as bad as De Gea’s blunder.

As Bergwijn bared down on goal, the 22-year-old aimed a powerful strike on goal and De Gea only managed to get a measly hand to an effort that a goalkeeper of his profile should be saving with ease.

Take a look at the former United great’s heated rant below:

"I am disgusted with it. Maguire? de Gea? Hang your heads in shame." "I'd be swinging punches at that guy." Roy Keane is absolutely FURIOUS at that Tottenham goal…? pic.twitter.com/fC97LLKHcf — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) June 19, 2020

Here’s just one snippet of what Keane had to say on De Gea:

“I would be fighting him at half-time, there’s no getting away from that, I would be swinging punches at that guy.”

More Stories / Latest News Solskjaer contacts former Man United team mate in an attempt to secure Facundo Pellistri Video:”Most overrated goalkeeper”: Roy Keane loses it and lays into David de Gea for mistake vs Spurs Video: Bergwijn glides past Maguire before scoring opener for Spurs vs Man United

Keane also described the Spanish stopper as the ‘most overrated’ goalkeeper he’s seen in a while.

Some Manchester United supporters have also clearly lost faith in De Gea, some of them immediately called for Dean Henderson to become the side’s No.1 after the blunder.