While it might be tempting to simply stick a couple of defenders on the line from a direct free kick, they would play everyone onside and the keeper won’t be able to see a thing.

That means players need to make a late break to get back on their line to clear it away, and Jules Kounde did an incredible job tonight to deny Lionel Messi’s goal bound effort:

It’s not hit with a lot of power but it also looks like the keeper is getting nowhere near it, so kounde’s quick thinking is as good as a goal.