Video: Lionel Messi escapes punishment for an angry push on Liverpool target Diego Carlos

For someone who gets kicked and pushed so much, Lionel Messi doesn’t have as much of a temper as you might expect.

In fact it took a bad tackle on his friend Luis Suarez to bring out his angry side, and he shoves Diego Carlos over with all of his might.

It probably looks much worse when you see it in slow motion, but Messi does well not to get sent off with this:

Liverpool fans may be familiar with Diego Carlos after he was linked with a move to Anfield various times over the past few months.

HITC recently reported that Sevilla were looking to find a replacement for the defender because of that interest from Liverpool, and Carlos looks like he could be a great partner for Vigil van Dijk.

He’s physical, pacey and good with the ball, so he should fit into Liverpool’s style.