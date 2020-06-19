Menu

Video: Paul Pogba immediately shows his class for Man United with a sumptuous volleyed through ball to Rashford

Manchester United FC
Posted by

It’s starting to look like Paul Pogba will be staying at Man United next season, so the fans can start to dream about a midfield containing him and Bruno Fernandes.

Pogba only came on after the hour mark so he didn’t have a full game to show his quality, but in many ways he didn’t need it.

He produced this incredible through ball shortly after coming on, and it shows exactly what he can bring to the team:

United have often looked one dimensional but his recovery could change everything.

They now have the option of playing Bruno Fernandes higher up the pitch where he can get into dangerous areas and slip balls through to the forwards, while Pogba controls things from deep.

READ MORE: Video: Huge Lloris shows de Gea how it’s done with an incredible one handed save to deny Martial

 

More Stories Paul Pogba