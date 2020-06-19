Video: Real Madrid loanee Oscar Rodriguez scores free-kick of the season for Leganes

In the late stages of Leganes’ all-important relegation battle with Mallorca, Oscar Rodriguez rescued Leganes with a sensational free-kick from downtown.

The Real Madrid loanee stepped up and fired the ball into the back of the net with a free-kick from between from the area right in the middle of the halfway line and the opposition’s goal.

I’d say that this was at least 40 yards out, Rodriguez’s amazing effort flew right into the top corner at an unbelievable speed, the keeper had no chance of keeping this out.

The 21-year-old attacking midfielder kicked the corner flag with his emphatic celebration and rightfully so.

Take a look at the spectacular hit below:

An OUTRAGEOUS free kick from Óscar Rodríguez! ? There's no such thing as too far out for him! ? What a crucial goal for Leganes, what a time for their key man to deliver ? pic.twitter.com/Yp7EqRtpzM — Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) June 19, 2020

Pictures from Premier Sports and Eleven Sports.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Paul Pogba immediately shows his class for Man United with a sumptuous volleyed through ball to Rashford Video: Ex-Man United boss Jose Mourinho laughs to himself after saying something to Bruno Fernandes Video: Lionel Messi escapes punishment for an angry push on Liverpool target Diego Carlos

This hit is absolutely phenomenal, we’re certain this will figure in La Liga’s Goal of the Month and Season entries.

Leganes have rescued a point thanks to this strike, they’re still bottom but they’re just three points from safety now. It was even more crucial as it prevented fellow relegation candidates Mallorca from escaping the bottom three.