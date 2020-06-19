Video: Spurs boss Jose Mourinho talks Harry Kane condition ahead of Manchester United clash

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho has spoken out about Harry Kane’s condition ahead of Tottenham’s first Premier League clash since the coronavirus suspension against Manchester United later tonight.

SEE MORE: ‘It’s been a long, long time’ – Tottenham’s Harry Kane gives an update on his injury situation



Kane was sidelined with a hamstring injury since January and hasn’t played a competitive game of football in half a year.

It’s been a long way back to recovery for Kane, but the Spurs striker is now fully fit and ready to feature against Man United and Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has spoken out about the England international’s return.

As seen in the video below, Spurs boss Mourinho reiterated that Kane has been working hard in training and will start the game against United.

Jose Mourinho gives an update on Harry Kane's condition. pic.twitter.com/to881NoP6A — The Sun Football ? (@TheSunFootball) June 19, 2020

It will certainly come as good news to Spurs fans that their talismanic striker has now returned.

However, whether Kane is up to full match sharpness and whether he can play out the full 90 minutes remains to be seen.