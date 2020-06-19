We’re guaranteed to hear something funny between the players when games are being played behind closed doors, but this example from the Sheffield United game shows what the refs will usually have to deal with.

It was clear from Orjan Nyland’s expression that he had committed a huge error and a goal should’ve been given, but Hawkeye failed and they got away with it.

It’s not clear who shouts it, but one of the Sheffield United player audibly let’s the ref know that “He fell in the f*cking net”: