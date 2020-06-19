Video:”Most overrated goalkeeper”: Roy Keane loses it and lays into David de Gea for mistake vs Spurs

It will shock absolutely nobody to hear that Roy Keane was less that impressed with some of the Man United defending from the first half, and the goal was a particularly poor one to lose.

Steven Bergwijn was able to get past Harry Maguire so easily and then David de Gea has a nightmare as the shot goes through him, and Keane was in no mood to be level headed with his half time analysis on Sky Sports.

It was almost like he had months worth of anger to get out, as he claimed that David de Gea was “the most overrated goalkeeper”, before adding that he would “be swinging punches at him” and he “wouldn’t allow him on the bus after the game”:

"I am disgusted with it. Maguire? de Gea? Hang your heads in shame." "I'd be swinging punches at that guy." Roy Keane is absolutely FURIOUS at that Tottenham goal…? pic.twitter.com/fC97LLKHcf — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) June 19, 2020

A fairly shocked looking Patrice Evra tried to offer some balance and suggested that it wasn’t de Gea’s fault, but Keane was having absolutely none of it.

It seems inevitable that speculation about Dean Henderson getting a chance next season will start to gather pace after this, but those in the Sky Sports’ studio will simply be hoping that Man United play well in the second half so Keane calms down.

