‘We eating good!’ – These Man United fans react to lineup for massive Spurs clash

Manchester United FC Tottenham FC
Posted by

Manchester United’s lineup for tonight’s eagerly-anticipated clash against Spurs has just been announced, with some United supporters very pleased with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s selection.

Solskjaer has made very little changes to the core members of the team that were impressing for the Red Devils before the Coronavirus pandemic led to football being halted.

David de Gea starts between the sticks with a back four in front of him consisting of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw.

Academy graduate Scott McTominay and big-money signing Fred are sitting in central midfield, with January addition Bruno Fernandes being deployed in a No.10 role.

Marcus Rashford starts on the left-wing after recovering from injury during the layoff, with Dan James on the opposite flank.

Anthony Martial is the side’s centre-forward but perhaps we can expect the Frenchman to interchange with Rashford to keep Tottenham’s defence guessing.

Take a look at how the Red Devils will lineup below:

Here’s how some of United’s faithful reacted to Solskjaer’s team selection:

With Solskjaer facing his United predecessor in Jose Mourinho, tonight’s clash could erupt into a fairly heated affair, bragging rights are certainly on the line.

The Red Devils were unbeaten in the last six games they played before football was suspended – winning five of those encounters, they’ll be hoping to pick up right where they left off tonight.

United certainly have the attacking talent to threaten a suspect Spurs defensive unit, take a look at the north London outfit’s lineup here.

