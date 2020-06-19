‘We eating good!’ – These Man United fans react to lineup for massive Spurs clash

Manchester United’s lineup for tonight’s eagerly-anticipated clash against Spurs has just been announced, with some United supporters very pleased with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s selection.

Solskjaer has made very little changes to the core members of the team that were impressing for the Red Devils before the Coronavirus pandemic led to football being halted.

David de Gea starts between the sticks with a back four in front of him consisting of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw.

Academy graduate Scott McTominay and big-money signing Fred are sitting in central midfield, with January addition Bruno Fernandes being deployed in a No.10 role.

Marcus Rashford starts on the left-wing after recovering from injury during the layoff, with Dan James on the opposite flank.

Anthony Martial is the side’s centre-forward but perhaps we can expect the Frenchman to interchange with Rashford to keep Tottenham’s defence guessing.

Take a look at how the Red Devils will lineup below:

Ladies and gentlemen: presenting our starting XI to face Spurs! ?#MUFC #TOTMUN — Manchester United (@ManUtd) June 19, 2020

Here’s how some of United’s faithful reacted to Solskjaer’s team selection:

Bruno Martial and Rashford

We eating good!! — JB ?? (@jabirm07) June 19, 2020

This is more like it. No excuses lads, hit Spurs where it hurts them. #MUFC — ????? ??????™ (@iam_wilsons) June 19, 2020

Announce 3 points — Ben Caplin (@ben_caplin) June 19, 2020

This is beautiful. No need to mess with a winning squad. — PMZee (@Nagey8) June 19, 2020

Our bench is mad — Zane (@Zane_Scope) June 19, 2020

Buzzing about this match …. love the lineup — Ernie (@kwakuaduernie) June 19, 2020

Please don’t let us down lads — Abdullah. (@UtdAbdullah) June 19, 2020

Don’t u dare drop points — utdcover (@utdcover) June 19, 2020

With Solskjaer facing his United predecessor in Jose Mourinho, tonight’s clash could erupt into a fairly heated affair, bragging rights are certainly on the line.

The Red Devils were unbeaten in the last six games they played before football was suspended – winning five of those encounters, they’ll be hoping to pick up right where they left off tonight.

United certainly have the attacking talent to threaten a suspect Spurs defensive unit, take a look at the north London outfit’s lineup here.