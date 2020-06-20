Another game and another poor performance from Manchester United’s David de Gea.

The Red Devils’ 1-1 draw at White Hart Lane wasn’t the best result in the world for the Old Trafford outfit, nor was it the worst.

However, de Gea’s performance drew widespread criticism and it appears to be coming a habit for the Spaniard.

Former United captain, Roy Keane, had already sounded off on Sky Sports during the half-time break in the game.

Now former professional, Mark Schwarzer, a former custodian himself, has weighed into the argument.

“Over the past 18 months David de Gea has made a considerable amount of mistakes and that’s not expected from a keeper at that level,” he said to Radio Five Live and cited by the Daily Star.

“For a top, world-class keeper, the maximum number of mistakes leading to a goal shouldn’t be more than two a season and he’s clearly made more than that.

“It will come to a head, when you’ve got Dean Henderson playing so well at Sheffield United and he’s made it clear he won’t sit on the bench.

“Is Henderson good enough to take the number one shirt at United? He has the potential.”

Matthew le Tissier was another to question whether Henderson had the credentials to displace de Gea, and Stretty News also debated the issue.

‘There will be serious discussions about making Henderson their number 1 next season.’ ? Matt Le Tissier thinks Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a decision to make after another howler from David de Gea – who will be Manchester United’s first-choice ‘keeper next season? ? pic.twitter.com/GIR6bR2jPp — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) June 20, 2020

In the past, de Gea has been untouchable and rightly so. The standard of his performances were at such a high level that no one was going to get near the United No.1 unless he got injured.

However, he has been consistently poor for some while now, and if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer genuinely wants his team to be challenging for honours next season, then there are some tough decisions ahead for the Norwegian.