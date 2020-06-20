Menu

Arsenal’s Bernd Leno seen leaving Brighton’s AMEX Stadium on crutches after Maupay challenge

Arsenal FC
Posted by

In more bad news for Arsenal, keeper Bernd Leno had to leave Brighton’s AMEX Stadium on crutches on Saturday afternoon.

The custodian had fallen awkwardly after a mistimed challenge from the host’s Neal Maupay, and was carried off of the pitch on a stretcher.

The extent of Leno’s injury became clearer later in the day as he was pictured on social media accounts hobbling away from the ground with the aid of crutches.

The Daily Mail note that broadcaster, BT Sport, wouldn’t replay the incident as the aftermath was deemed to graphic, and the Gunners can only hope that Leno’s period on the sidelines isn’t too extensive.

More Stories / Latest News

The bad blood between the goalkeeper and Maupay was obvious when the former was stretchered off, Leno rising from his prone position to wag his finger in the direction of the striker.

It’s just another blow for Mikel Arteta and Arsenal, who have lost both of their matches since the restart of the Premier League.

More Stories Bernd Leno Mikel Arteta Neal Maupay