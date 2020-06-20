In more bad news for Arsenal, keeper Bernd Leno had to leave Brighton’s AMEX Stadium on crutches on Saturday afternoon.

The custodian had fallen awkwardly after a mistimed challenge from the host’s Neal Maupay, and was carried off of the pitch on a stretcher.

The extent of Leno’s injury became clearer later in the day as he was pictured on social media accounts hobbling away from the ground with the aid of crutches.

? Arsenal Goalkeeper Bernd Leno [seen on crutches] is pictured leaving the Amex Stadium using his right knee to walk. Good sign that the injury is not an ACL or severe as once feared, wishing him a speedy recovery! ?? #PL #BHAARS #Leno pic.twitter.com/81MSLR1amE — Pitchside Sport (@Pitchside_Sport) June 20, 2020

The Daily Mail note that broadcaster, BT Sport, wouldn’t replay the incident as the aftermath was deemed to graphic, and the Gunners can only hope that Leno’s period on the sidelines isn’t too extensive.

The bad blood between the goalkeeper and Maupay was obvious when the former was stretchered off, Leno rising from his prone position to wag his finger in the direction of the striker.

It’s just another blow for Mikel Arteta and Arsenal, who have lost both of their matches since the restart of the Premier League.