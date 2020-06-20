Chelsea are reportedly among the clubs interested in a potential transfer deal for AC Milan left-back Theo Hernandez this summer.

The 22-year-old has impressed in his time in Serie A after previously failing to make it at Real Madrid, but he’s being linked with a possible move back to his former club by Don Balon.

The report also mentions Hernandez being a target for the likes of Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain, and it makes sense that the Blues could be considering him.

Chelsea have been notably linked with Leicester City left-back Ben Chilwell by The Athletic and others, and Hernandez could perhaps be a cheap alternative.

The Athletic note that Chilwell could cost as much as £85million, whereas Don Balon claim Hernandez’s asking price is more like £45m.

The young Frenchman may not be proven in the Premier League like Chilwell, but still looks a huge talent who could make it big in England if given the chance.

Still, it will be interesting to see if Hernandez favours a possible return to Madrid as Don Balon suggest Zinedine Zidane would like a reunion with him.

Real could do with Hernandez as a long-term replacement for Marcelo at left-back.