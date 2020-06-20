According to the Express via France Football, Manchester United starlet Aliou Traore is attracting interest from Scottish giants Celtic and Rangers, as well as Portuguese powerhouses Benfica.

Traore joined the Red Devils from Paris Saint-Germain in late 2017, with the Express adding that the 18-year-old signed a professional contract with the Manchester outfit in 2019.

France Football claim that the central midfielder has received ‘concrete’ offers from several foreign clubs, the ace is a current international for Les Bleus’ Under-19s, having also wan caps at U-16s level.

Traore has played all across midfield since joining the Red Devils and he’s been impressive for the club’s youth sides, scoring eight goals and registering 10 assists in 50 outings across all competitions.

The Express add that the Frenchman’s contract runs until the summer of 2021, with it unclear whether the versatile midfielder wishes to extend his contract or make a move that will help kickstart his professional career with a better chance of first-team football elsewhere.

Traore’s natural position when he joined was a central midfielder, but most of the ace’s action this season for the Red Devils in Premier League 2 and the EFL Trophy has come on the wings.

The ace certainly seems to be very gifted in the final third, with 4 goals from 14 outings for United in Premier League 2 this term.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has proved that he’s willing to give the side’s best talents a chance in the first-team since becoming boss, should he look to integrating Traore soon in a bid to convince the ace to stay put?