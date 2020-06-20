Fulham take on Brentford in the early Championship kick off at 12:30GMT: If you want to watch the game here’s all you need to know:

How to Watch Fulham v Brentford Live Stream

What Time does Fulham v Brentford kickoff?

The match kicks off at 12:30 on Saturday 20th June 2020.

Where is Fulham v Brentford being played?

The match is being played at Craven Cottage, West London, England.

After over 100 days without football, the Championship is back, albeit behind closed doors. And there’s everything to play for at both ends of the table.

The action resumes with 3rd v 4th as Fulham host London rivals Brentford at 12:30. Both sides will be hopeful of finishing the job they started earlier in the season having spent the majority of the campaign in the top six.

Fulham will move to within three points of West Brom in second if they secure all three points against the Bees. Prior to the break they’d gone four games unbeaten winning their last two home games without conceding. It’s 4/1 for Scott Parker’s side to win to nil.

In Aleksandar Mitrovic they have the league’s top goal scorer with 23 goals and he’s 9/2 to open the scoring. Hot on his heels and only a goal behind him is Brentford’s Ollie Watkins.

The young striker has been sensational this season and he’s 9/5 to score anytime. Many pundits believe he’ll be playing Premier League football next season whether Brentford or promoted or not, with a number of top flight teams interested in capturing his signature.

Brentford’s final game before the season was suspended saw them put 5 goals past Sheffield Wednesday without reply. And they look to have maintained that goal scoring form with an impressive 3–2 friendly win over Arsenal earlier in the week. The Bees are 9/2 to score over 2.5 goals.

Defensively though Brentford have struggled with both teams scoring in seven of their last eight league games. And it’s 8/11 for both teams to score on Saturday. Although they did keep a clean sheet the last time they played Fulham, winning 1-0 at home. It’s 15/2 for a repeat.

The last time Fulham claimed all three points against the Bees was in 2016 courtesy of a 2-0 win and it’s 15/1 for the same scoreline.

Despite sitting four points above Saturday’s visitors Fulham are 2/1 in places to bag all three points. The Bees, buoyed by their win over Arsenal – though I’m not sure you can read too much into that – are 6/4 to win on the road whilst the draw can be backed at 12/5.

