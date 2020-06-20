Solskjaer discusses Pogba & Fernandes partnership after benching Man United star vs Tottenham

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has voiced his opinion on United’s star midfield partnership of Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes, as per his latest comments on Sky Sports.

Pogba and Fernandes played together for the first time in a competitive game for Manchester United after the French midfielder came off the bench in the second half in United’s clash against Tottenham yesterday.

Pogba won the penalty that Fernandes converted which saw the Red Devils draw level with Spurs as the game ended 1-1 as both sides made their return to Premier League action after the competition’s three-month suspension.

Now, Man Utd boss Solskjaer has spoken out about the pair’s partnership in United’s midfield, suggesting it could be a successful one, despite Pogba initially only making the bench for the Tottenham game.

Speaking to Sky Sports about the star duo playing together, Solskjaer said:

“Of course, we are a club that want the best players in the world playing together.

“We just need to find a balance of attacking, defending, that’s always a keyword when you set the team up there.

“And I think today Paul showed he can play with Bruno,” he added.

It’s certain that both Pogba and Fernandes will look to strike up a successful partnership at the heart of Manchester United’s midfield in the coming games this season and the duo will surely look to combine together on the pitch to orchestrate attacks for the Red Devils with their wide passing range and excellent dribbling abilities.

Meanwhile, United fans will also be hoping that the pair start together more often and combine effectively on the pitch for the Red Devils in the coming months.