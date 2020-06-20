Manchester United are very interested in signing Bayern Munich defender David Alaba, according to a report in Don Balon.

Alaba has made 36 appearances for Bayern this season and has also chipped in with a goal and an assist for the Bundesliga giants.

The defender has been deployed as a left-back and as a centre-back for the German giants this season and has excelled in both positions for Bayern.

Now, according to the Don Balon report, Alaba could be available for a price of €50m due to the impact of the coronavirus on the transfer market.

Manchester United will no doubt be attracted by Alaba’s price tag and the Austrian international’s defensive prowess and versatility of being able to slot in as a left-back and centre-back as the Red Devils have struggled to find a suitable partner for Harry Maguire at the heart of the Red Devils’ defence, with Victor Lindelof disappointing in the role and Eric Bailly’s constant injury woes.

Meanwhile, the Old Trafford outfit have also had recurring issues with the injury-prone Luke Shaw at left-back, with Alaba surely an upgrade on the England international, with youngster Brandon Williams perhaps not yet ready to become first choice on a regular basis.

Alaba would be an excellent upgrade on both Shaw and Lindelof and would serve as an excellent signing for Man United, should they make a move for the Austrian defender.

However, Don Balon report that Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are also interested in signing Alaba from Bayern so United will have to act quickly if they are to land the defender this summer.