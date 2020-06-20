Ole Gunnar Solskjaer responds to astonishing Roy Keane tirade against Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has jumped to defend United goalkeeper David de Gea for his mistake in conceding Steven Bergwijn’s goal in the Old Trafford outfit’s recent Premier League game against Tottenham, according to a recent report in the Daily Mirror.

De Gea was singled out in a rant by former United midfielder Roy Keane who labelled him as ‘overrated’ after he conceded the goal, but Solskjaer has since leapt to defend the Spanish goalkeeper.

Speaking about De Gea’s mistake, as cited in the Mirror, pundit Roy Keane said:

“De Gea is the most overrated goalkeeper I’ve seen in a long time.

“I am sick to death of this goalkeeper. I would be flying in at half time. I would be swinging punches at that guy. This is a standard save for a standard, international goalkeeper. I am flabbergasted.”

However, United boss Solskjaer has since responded to Keane’s comments by defending his number one goalkeeper, as quoted in the Mirror, saying:

“David did really well. Roy was a fantastic midfielder and he’s a good friend of mine.

“But I’m not sure he’d have stopped it either. David was a bit disappointed but the ball was moving through the air. We reacted well,” he added.

After conceding the first goal, De Gea made an excellent save to deny Spurs forward Heung-min Son’s headed effort soon after and ensured that the Red Devils didn’t concede another for the remainder of the game.

Despite Keane’s dig aimed at him, De Gea remains United’s number one and is held in high regard as one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League.

The Spaniard is usually an assured and safe pair of hands in goal but there are times when even the best goalkeepers make mistakes.

That being said, it’s certain that the De Gea will look to improve and not concede soft goals due to errors as Manchester United bid to qualify for the Champions League this season.